Shaq and 'Big Bang Theory' Star to Judge TBS's New Inventor-Focused Show

February 23, 2016 2 min read

The sharks over at ABC are used to being the big fish in the entrepreneurial TV show pond, but they’ll soon have competition.

Today, TBS announced that its new show, America’s Greatest Makers, will include celebrity judges such as NBA superstars Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny "The Jet" Smith and The Big Bang Theory’s Mayim Bialik. From the business world, Intel CEO Brian Krzanich will also evaluate products along with business and financial expert Carol Roth and Kevin Pereira, the serial entrepreneur and co-host of truTV’s Hack My Life. The host, Cara Santa Maria, is an award-winning journalist and “science communicator.”

The show will feature 24 teams of makers -- with members who range in age from 15 to 59 -- each fighting to prove that their wearable tech or smart device is “the next big thing.” To some, that means creating a "Cyotevest" to protect your dog during an attack -- either from wildlife or other, bigger dogs -- or a headset that proactively keeps drivers awake at the wheel by measuring biofeedback indicators. The eventual winners will receive $1 million, according to a press release.

Part of a larger partnership between Intel and Turner Networks, the parent company of TBS, the show is being produced by television veteran Mark Burnett, whose other credits include Survivor, The Voice and yes, Shark Tank. The reality competition premiers April 5 on TBS.