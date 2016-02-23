My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Television

Shaq and 'Big Bang Theory' Star to Judge TBS's New Inventor-Focused Show

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Assistant Editor, Contributed Content
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The sharks over at ABC are used to being the big fish in the entrepreneurial TV show pond, but they’ll soon have competition.

Today, TBS announced that its new show, America’s Greatest Makers, will include celebrity judges such as NBA superstars Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny "The Jet" Smith and The Big Bang Theory’s Mayim Bialik. From the business world, Intel CEO Brian Krzanich will also evaluate products along with business and financial expert Carol Roth and Kevin Pereira, the serial entrepreneur and co-host of truTV’s Hack My Life. The host, Cara Santa Maria, is an award-winning journalist and “science communicator.”

Related: Dr. Dre Will Reportedly Star in Apple's First Original TV Series

The show will feature 24 teams of makers -- with members who range in age from 15 to 59 -- each fighting to prove that their wearable tech or smart device is “the next big thing.” To some, that means creating a "Cyotevest" to protect your dog during an attack -- either from wildlife or other, bigger dogs -- or a headset that proactively keeps drivers awake at the wheel by measuring biofeedback indicators. The eventual winners will receive $1 million, according to a press release.

Part of a larger partnership between Intel and Turner Networks, the parent company of TBS, the show is being produced by television veteran Mark Burnett, whose other credits include Survivor, The Voice and yes, Shark Tank. The reality competition premiers April 5 on TBS.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Content Strategy

Here Are the Best Months, Days and Times to Publish YouTube Videos

The Gambit

How the Founder of Pressed Juicery Turned $30,000 Into a Projected $75 Million Company

Small Business Heroes

What Does It Take to Get Your Product on QVC?