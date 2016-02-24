My Queue

Robots

Alphabet's Boston Dynamics Presents the 'Next Generation' Atlas Robot

This story originally appeared on Engadget

Over the years we've watched in awe as Boston Dynamics has refined the design of its humanoid Atlas robot, and this new version is impressing us once again.

Last year the Alphabet-owned group showed off a battery-powered version of the robot, and now the "next generation" model remains wireless, but is smaller. Matching my size at 5 feet 9 inches and about 180 pounds, it compares to a predecessor that was 6 feet tall and weighed 330 pounds a couple of years ago.

As you can see in the new video, it's adept both indoors and in the wild, with sensors in the body and legs for balance, plus LIDAR and stereo sensors in its head for navigation and avoidance.

Sadly, even with this advanced technology, Atlas is still subject to varying levels of abuse by human trainers, who push the robot over and knock boxes out of its hands. When the AI revolution begins and squishy organic lifeforms are hunted to the ends of the earth, remember this video.

