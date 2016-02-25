My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Celebrities

Playing the Master Stroke

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Playing the Master Stroke
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Virat Kohli, an Indian international cricketer
Deputy Editor, Entrepreneur India Magazine
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The aggressive batsman and Vice captain of team India, Virat Kohli is also a man with long-term vision. Kohli, who still has around 10 years of his cricketing career left, has already braced himself up for his post-retirement life.

He has already turned entrepreneur by co-owning the Goa franchise of the Indian Super League (ISL) and is mulling on different business ideas with his Manager Bunty Sajdeh, Founder & CEO, Cornerstone Sport and Entertainment. After unveiling the news of investing Rs 90 crore in a new fitness venture, Kohli launched fitness chain – Chisel. The chain is jointly owned by Kohli and his partner Satya Sinha, who is the Director of Bengaluru-based start-up Chisel Fitness LLP.

Chisel Fitness is expected to launch 75 centers across India in the next three years and aims to become the most preferred destination for holistic, innovative and new-age health and fitness programs. Kohli said, “I would love to have this project make a difference in that aspect in people’s lives.”

At present, Chisel is present in Bengaluru with the first and only center. However, the brand is targeting other metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad to enter. The brand is also planning to showcase its fitness programs via dedicated fitness events, with an aim to gain word-of-mouth promotion.

On his association with FC Goa team, he says, “This association has two sides for me. On the one hand, I am excited about football as a sport. It is my second favorite sport after cricket and when I realized there is an opportunity to be associated with the FC Goa team, I took it up. It is also a business venture of sorts for me. Let’s face it, cricket will not last forever, and I felt this was a good business opportunity.”

(This article first appeared in the Indian edition of Entrepreneur magazine (February 2016 Issue).

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

These Indian Celebrities Reached Near Bankruptcy and were Rescued

Crowdfunding

I really look for solid business models, says actor Kunal Kapoor

Social Entrepreneurship

Kristen Bell and Her Cofounders Built a Company to Save Lives. But Growing It Wasn't So Simple.