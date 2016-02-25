Playing the Master Stroke

February 25, 2016 2 min read

The aggressive batsman and Vice captain of team India, Virat Kohli is also a man with long-term vision. Kohli, who still has around 10 years of his cricketing career left, has already braced himself up for his post-retirement life.

He has already turned entrepreneur by co-owning the Goa franchise of the Indian Super League (ISL) and is mulling on different business ideas with his Manager Bunty Sajdeh, Founder & CEO, Cornerstone Sport and Entertainment. After unveiling the news of investing Rs 90 crore in a new fitness venture, Kohli launched fitness chain – Chisel. The chain is jointly owned by Kohli and his partner Satya Sinha, who is the Director of Bengaluru-based start-up Chisel Fitness LLP.

Chisel Fitness is expected to launch 75 centers across India in the next three years and aims to become the most preferred destination for holistic, innovative and new-age health and fitness programs. Kohli said, “I would love to have this project make a difference in that aspect in people’s lives.”

At present, Chisel is present in Bengaluru with the first and only center. However, the brand is targeting other metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad to enter. The brand is also planning to showcase its fitness programs via dedicated fitness events, with an aim to gain word-of-mouth promotion.

On his association with FC Goa team, he says, “This association has two sides for me. On the one hand, I am excited about football as a sport. It is my second favorite sport after cricket and when I realized there is an opportunity to be associated with the FC Goa team, I took it up. It is also a business venture of sorts for me. Let’s face it, cricket will not last forever, and I felt this was a good business opportunity.”

