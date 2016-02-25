My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Acquisitions

Foxconn Puts Sharp Takeover on Hold Over Undisclosed Liabilities

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Foxconn Puts Sharp Takeover on Hold Over Undisclosed Liabilities
Image credit: Reuters | Bobby Yip
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Taiwan's Foxconn has put its takeover of Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp on hold after becoming aware of previously undisclosed liabilities, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Loss-making Sharp said earlier in the day that it had agreed to be bought by Foxconn, a contract manufacturing firm, in what would be the biggest takeover by a foreign company in Japan's insular technology sector.

But Foxconn said hours later, in a separate statement, that it would not sign until it had clarified terms in a "new key document" from Sharp. It did not elaborate.

One of the sources, reading from details sent by Sharp to Foxconn, said the Japanese group had contingent liabilities that amount to "hundreds of billions of yen." That matter would have to be resolved before a deal can be finalised, said the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity as the talks are confidential.

The source did not elaborate on the nature of the liabilities or the exact amount. Reuters has not seen a copy of the letter.

A spokesman for Foxconn, which is known formally as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd., declined to comment on the issue. Sharp also declined to comment.

(Reporting by J.R. Wu in Taipei and Makiko Yamazaki in Tokyo; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Clara Ferreira-Marques)

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs

These 9 Entrepreneurs Turned Down Acquisitions, and Their Businesses Are Doing Great

The Digest

The Food Industry Is a 'Gold Rush' for Entrepreneurs, Says the Founder of Krave Jerky and a $40 Million Marshmallow Brand

Selling a Business

How to Position Your Business for a Strategic Acquisition