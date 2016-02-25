My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Apple

Apple Files Arguments in Court Opposing FBI iPhone Request

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Apple Files Arguments in Court Opposing FBI iPhone Request
Image credit: StockSnap.io
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Apple Inc. on Thursday doubled down on its resistance to the U.S. government's attempt to force it to unlock an encrypted iPhone belonging to one of the San Bernardino shooters, arguing for the dismissal of a court order compelling it to act on the grounds that it would violate its free speech rights and blur the lines between courts and Congress.

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeking Apple's help to access shooter Rizwan Farook's iPhone by disabling some of its passcode protections. Apple has pushed back, arguing that such a move would set a dangerous precedent and threaten customer security. U.S. officials disagree.

In a copy of the brief provided by the company, Apple argued that the government's request is "unprecedented" and violates the company's First Amendment rights.

"The government’s request here creates an unprecedented

burden on Apple and violates Apple’s First Amendment rights against compelled speech," it said.

Apple's resistance has sparked a national debate about whether the government should have technological access, or a "back door" to get into privately owned phones.

In its filing on Thursday, Apple raised the specter of courts ordering it to help in other cases in other ways, such as writing computer code that would turn on an iPhone microphone to help surveillance.

"This case is not a case about one isolated iPhone," Apple said in the filing, reiterating previous comments.

Government officials have rejected that characterization and earlier on Thursday, FBI Director James Comey told a congressional panel that court approval of the FBI's request was "unlikely to be a trailblazer" in other cases.

While the case "will be instructive for other courts," larger policy questions about reasonable law enforcement access to encrypted data will likely need to be resolved by Congress and others, Comey said.

Shares of Apple were barely changed, up 0.4 percent and trading at $96.52 late in the session.

(Reporting by Dan Levine in San Francisco; Editing by Bill Rigby)

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Apple

Supreme Court Rules Against Apple in App Store Price Fixing Case

Apple

Swallowed AirPod Still Works After...Retrieval

Apple

U.S. Trade Judge Calls for Import Ban on Certain iPhones