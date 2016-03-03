My Queue

Must-Listen: School of Greatness Podcast on Marketing Dominance
Image credit: Joshua Earle | Unsplash
Guest Writer
New York Times Bestselling Author, Entrepreneur, Coach
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes

If you listened to a recent 5 Minute Friday episode, you know I had an awesome guest on  The School of Greatness.

What you might not know is that episode was just a teaser for the full interview Joe Polish and I recorded later that weekend.

Joe is THE MAN when it comes to marketing. He has built an incredible network of extremely successful entrepreneurs and influencers and has worked with some of the best on their marketing.

But he didn’t start out that way.

In fact, one of Joe’s greatest strengths in teaching others how to effectively market and sell is that he really struggled with this himself back when he was trying to keep a carpet cleaning business afloat.  He learned through his own hard-earned experience and study how to master marketing in a way few others have.

In our interview, Joe drops so many nuggets of wisdom, there’s no way you’ll remember them all.

Make sure to pull out a pen and notepad while you listen to Joe Polish on Episode 294.

Subscribe on iTunesStitcher Radio or TuneIn

Some questions I ask:

  • What’s the difference between marketing and sales?
  • What are some of the key principles to get started in marketing?
  • If someone could invest in copy or design which is more important?

In this episode, you will learn:

  • Exact steps you can take to market your product or service if you’re just starting out in business
  • The difference between marketing and selling that can help you grow your business and create more valuable relationships
  • A secret to becoming more influential and having a more successful business
  • The #1 action you can take right now if you want to make more money
  • How to create more trust, rapport and comfort with your prospects and customers

