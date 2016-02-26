My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Start Up Your Day

Did Rubio Knock Out Trump at Last Night's GOP Debate? -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

Looking for the latest headlines in small business, innovation, culture and tech? Our Start Up Your Day recaps are posted every morning to keep you current.

Rubio roughs up Trump

Marco Rubio unleashed a Miami-strength hurricane on Republican frontrunner Donald Trump at last night’s GOP debate. Will the punches he landed slow Trump’s momentum heading into next week’s Super Tuesday contests? Read a full analysis of the debate at CNN.  

Factory shooting in Kansas

Four people were killed and 15 others were injured after gunman Cedric Ford opened fire in a Kansas town before attacking the manufacturing plant where he worked on Thursday. Read the horrifying details at KWCH12.

Applicants for astronaut jobs out of this world

A record-breaking 18,300-plus candidates applied for 14 available astronaut positions at NASA. To put that into perspective, in 2014, Harvard's acceptance rate was 5.9 percent. NASA's latest round of astro-wannabes will face a whopping .08 percent acceptance rate, reports The Washington Post.

U.S. economy on a diet

The U.S. Commerce Department will release its estimate of economic growth in the fourth quarter of 2015 today. The figure is expected to be revised downward to 0.5 percent. Read it at Reuters.

#OscarsSoWhite

Amid calls to boycott this year’s Academy Awards due to a distinct lack of diversity, Harvey Weinstein, co-chief of The Weinstein Co., is encouraging you to tune in. "If anybody's [planning on] boycotting the Oscars, don't, because Chris Rock is gonna annihilate every one of us [leaders of Hollywood studios/distribution companies] in the first 20 minutes of the show, and it will be well worth watching. It will be an Oscars to remember," he told The Hollywood Reporter.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Start Up Your Day

Mobile Users Are Spending More Time Playing Pokémon Go Than on Facebook -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Start Up Your Day

Apple Is Planning a 'Planet of the Apps' Reality Show -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Start Up Your Day

Elon Musk Is Working on a 'Top Secret Tesla Masterplan' -- Start Up Your Day Roundup