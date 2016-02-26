Did Rubio Knock Out Trump at Last Night's GOP Debate? -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

February 26, 2016 2 min read

Rubio roughs up Trump

Marco Rubio unleashed a Miami-strength hurricane on Republican frontrunner Donald Trump at last night’s GOP debate. Will the punches he landed slow Trump’s momentum heading into next week’s Super Tuesday contests? Read a full analysis of the debate at CNN.

Factory shooting in Kansas

Four people were killed and 15 others were injured after gunman Cedric Ford opened fire in a Kansas town before attacking the manufacturing plant where he worked on Thursday. Read the horrifying details at KWCH12.

Applicants for astronaut jobs out of this world

A record-breaking 18,300-plus candidates applied for 14 available astronaut positions at NASA. To put that into perspective, in 2014, Harvard's acceptance rate was 5.9 percent. NASA's latest round of astro-wannabes will face a whopping .08 percent acceptance rate, reports The Washington Post.

U.S. economy on a diet

The U.S. Commerce Department will release its estimate of economic growth in the fourth quarter of 2015 today. The figure is expected to be revised downward to 0.5 percent. Read it at Reuters.

#OscarsSoWhite

Amid calls to boycott this year’s Academy Awards due to a distinct lack of diversity, Harvey Weinstein, co-chief of The Weinstein Co., is encouraging you to tune in. "If anybody's [planning on] boycotting the Oscars, don't, because Chris Rock is gonna annihilate every one of us [leaders of Hollywood studios/distribution companies] in the first 20 minutes of the show, and it will be well worth watching. It will be an Oscars to remember," he told The Hollywood Reporter.