My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Food Tech

Investors Crave For Lower Costs, More Variety From Food-Tech Startups

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Investors Crave For Lower Costs, More Variety From Food-Tech Startups
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Former Staff, Entrepreneur India
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Food-tech start-ups have been under the scanner post start-ups like TinyOwl and Foodpanda saw a string of layoffs at their outlets.  Industry experts believe that there are various challenges that have made investors cautious about this sector. Amid turmoil and speculation industry insiders believe the most important cause of concern is “margins.”

Padmaja Ruparel, president at Indian Angel Network says the three challenges in the food tech space are healthy food, logistics and customer traction. A restaurant has to change every 18-24 months, from ambience, menu and other things.

Investments in the food-tech have risen to about 229 million in 2015 from 66.8 million in 2014 and the number of start-ups in this domain has also more than doubled to 431 in 2015 versus the prior year, according to data provided by start-up data analytics provider Tracxn.

Navin Honagudi, Investment Director at Kae Capital said investors will firstly want to know how does the start-up differentiates itself from the existing chains, sustainability, how does it plan to build a brand and marketing strategies. Honagudi says food tech start-ups today should continue to focus on profitability. “Obviously everyone looks to increase market share but that should not come at the cost of negative unit economics and lower profitability.”

Anand Daniel, partner at Accel Partners said that Swiggy is unique in its end-to-end approach. From curating the best restaurants to suggesting the best dishes in those restaurants all the way to ensuring timely delivery of food with their on demand delivery fleet.  They have streamlined the entire process using technology every step of the way, Daniel added.

Vaibhav Ali, founder and chief executive of Midnight Hunger says unit metrics or margins  is the key concern for investors in the food tech space.  Ali believes one must not go all out with funds. “You need to treat your investors money as your money.” He also said that people in this sector need to understand how to use their money wisely.” Investors concerns hover around scalability and how we are combining technology with the business, Ali added.“ I think the biggest question for everyone is what background do we come from, do we understand the hotel business, do we understand what it really takes to build a great restaurant.”  

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Food Tech

How a Successful Digital Marketing Strategy Can Convert Crowd into Customers

Food Tech

Why are Food-tech Start-ups Once Again Investors' Choice in India?

Food Tech

This Man Just Raised $120 Million for a Fancy Home Juicer