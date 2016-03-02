Top Workacation Spots In And Around India

March 2, 2016 3 min read

Who says you can’t mix business with pleasure -- especially when the excuse to go on a vacation is because you need to get work done. If your daily commute to office, constant firefighting at work, and sitting at the same workstation is getting in the way of getting work done, head out of the office. In other words, take a workacation, which is essentially a vacation to get work done. Here are the top five affordable workacation destinations you should take to work on the next financial year’s strategy, sales pitch, funding proposal….

Goa

It doesn’t get better than Goa. You have beaches, great music, shacks, good food, and you have internet. So get your work done for the day, and head out in the evenings. Goa is also home to Centre for Incubation and Business Acceleration (CIBA), a technology business incubator established with support from the Department of Science and Technology, which is a must-visit. Entrepreneurs can use its infrastructure for a nominal fee. You can also opt for co-working spaces for a short period.

Pondicherry

This is the place to go if you are tired of hectic metro city life. Not too crowded and neither too expensive, Pondicherry gives you enough daytime to work, and ample unwind opportunities in the morning and evening. There are wellness spas and yoga courses, too, but I recommend the many beaches for quiet strolls and brainstorming sessions with self.

Nepal

This neighbouring country can charge your batteries like nothing else. Set up base in Kathmandu for work, since the infrastructure is better, and so is the internet connection. Head out to nearby places such as Bhaktapur for some me-time, and hike to nearby villages for a slice of rural life. You will also be helping the local economy, which needs a boost after the 2015 earthquake.

Sri Lanka

With excellent connectivity from India, Sri Lanka’s lush greenery will leave you rejuvenated. Set up your workstation in Colombo and take a break by making small trips around the country’s capital. A few hours’ drive and you can opt for walks in lush tea plantations, jungle safaris, beaches, or places steeped in history. Colombo is also doing great in the startup scene and you can check out the various incubation centers there.

Madhya Pradesh

Everything about this state makes for a perfect destination to work in peace and relax. Since it is extremely popular with the foreign tourist circuit, MP has great infrastructure in terms of technology and connectivity. You also have the option of home-stays and working from there. When you need a break, go for hikes, visit wildlife reserves such as Bandhavgarh and Kanha, and historic places such as Khajuraho, Mandu, and Sanchi.

