My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Style

The Executive Selection: H. Moser & Cie. Endeavour Perpetual Calendar

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Executive Selection: H. Moser & Cie. Endeavour Perpetual Calendar
Image credit: H. Moser & Cie.
Endeavour Perpetual Calendar
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With a seven-day power reserve, the Endeavour Perpetual Calendar means to go with you… everywhere.

Image credit: H. Moser & Cie.

Developed in 2005, the timepiece was distinguished one year later in the “complicated watchmaking” category at the Geneva Watchmaking Grand Prix. H. Moser & Cie’s flagship model is now celebrating a decade, and with this, the brand has sought to make the hallmark watch even more innovative: the HMC 341 calibre movement allows for forward or backward date adjustment at any time of day. It not only keeps time, it keeps time on your schedule. 

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Style

The Executive Selection: Roderer

Style

The Executive Selection: Givenchy

Style

Off The Cuff: Tips On Accessorizing (Reasonably)