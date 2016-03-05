The Executive Selection: H. Moser & Cie. Endeavour Perpetual Calendar
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
With a seven-day power reserve, the Endeavour Perpetual Calendar means to go with you… everywhere.
Developed in 2005, the timepiece was distinguished one year later in the “complicated watchmaking” category at the Geneva Watchmaking Grand Prix. H. Moser & Cie’s flagship model is now celebrating a decade, and with this, the brand has sought to make the hallmark watch even more innovative: the HMC 341 calibre movement allows for forward or backward date adjustment at any time of day. It not only keeps time, it keeps time on your schedule.