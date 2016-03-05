The Executive Selection: H. Moser & Cie. Endeavour Perpetual Calendar

March 5, 2016 1 min read

With a seven-day power reserve, the Endeavour Perpetual Calendar means to go with you… everywhere.

Image credit: H. Moser & Cie.

Developed in 2005, the timepiece was distinguished one year later in the “complicated watchmaking” category at the Geneva Watchmaking Grand Prix. H. Moser & Cie’s flagship model is now celebrating a decade, and with this, the brand has sought to make the hallmark watch even more innovative: the HMC 341 calibre movement allows for forward or backward date adjustment at any time of day. It not only keeps time, it keeps time on your schedule.