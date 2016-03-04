My Queue

Technology

CES 2016 Highlights: HTC Vive Pre

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
CES 2016 Highlights: HTC Vive Pre
Image credit: HTC
Guest Writer
Columnist
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

HTC introduced Vive Pre with a fresh design and new features. It’s improved visual system has brighter displays and an even deeper sense of presence. Regarding the hardware, interchangeable foam inserts and nose gaskets make the Vive Pre fit comfortably and securely, and it’s easily adjusted to suit a variety of facial shapes and can even accommodate eyeglasses. The newly-developed front facing camera allows you to do more both inside and outside your virtual world by blending physical elements into the virtual space.

Being able to take a seat, find your drink, and carry on conversations without removing your headset is only the beginning of what’s possible with Vive Pre. Completing the VR experience, the Vive’s controllers have been overhauled and enhanced with softer edges, greater balance, new textured buttons, and grip pads for a more comfortable feel in the hand. The new dual stage trigger also makes interaction with objects smoother, and haptic feedback delivers vital information about your interactions with the virtual world.

For power, the controllers now feature integrated rechargeable lithium polymer batteries with micro-USB charging that provides over four hours of runtime on a single charge. With Vive Pre, HTC’s second generation VR system for developers, the human imagination is boundless; create your virtual world. 

