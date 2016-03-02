My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Hackers

Pentagon Competition Dares You to Hack its Websites

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Pentagon Competition Dares You to Hack its Websites
Image credit: Getty Images
Pentagon
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

The US military already tests the security of its networks, but it doesn't feel that's enough in an era when cyberattacks are a constant reality. It's starting up an experimental competition, Hack the Pentagon, that invites private citizens (carefully screened, of course) to hack public Department of Defense websites.

While the government is keeping sensitive systems off-limits, this will hopefully identify vulnerabilities that in-house experts wouldn't catch.

The project is still rough around the edges, even though it's due to begin in April. Officials haven't finished defining the rules, and they're not sure whether there will be cash rewards for those who break in. If it's successful, though, it could prevent for-real hacks that could lead to everything from public humiliation to data breaches.

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Hackers

Are Your Communications Secure? 3 No-Brainer Tips to Protect Your Smartphone from Hackers

Hackers

What Should Entrepreneurs Know About Meltdown and Spectre?

Hackers

6 Signs Your WordPress Site Is Compromised