The Obamas to Speak at SXSW 2016

March 2, 2016 2 min read

At SXSW, you can usually expect to network, eat some BBQ, listen to some new music and constantly be on the hunt for an outlet to charge your phone. But this year, alongside leaders in tech and media, festival attendees will have the chance to hear from the leader of the free world.

President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama will both be keynote speakers at the 30th SXSW festival in Austin, Texas. The Obamas will be the first sitting president and first lady to participate in the event.

On March 11, as part of SXSW Interactive, the president will have a conversation with Evan Smith, editor in chief of The Texas Tribune about technology, combating climate change and political and "civic engagement in the 21st century."

The first lady will be the opening keynote presentation at SXSW Music on March 16, where she plans to talk about Let Girls Learn, the White House initiative that is working to create opportunities and support for the 62 million young women around the world who do not have access to education.



Of the presidential visit, SXSW co-founder Roland Swenson said in a release, “As each new generation comes up at SXSW they look for ways they can be of service, and it’s important to reflect and support that message. President and Mrs. Obama’s visit here will inspire attendees to that purpose.”