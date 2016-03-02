My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ready For Anything

The Obamas to Speak at SXSW 2016

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

At SXSW, you can usually expect to network, eat some BBQ, listen to some new music and constantly be on the hunt for an outlet to charge your phone. But this year, alongside leaders in tech and media, festival attendees will have the chance to hear from the leader of the free world.

President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama will both be keynote speakers at the 30th SXSW festival in Austin, Texas. The Obamas will be the first sitting president and first lady to participate in the event.

Related: How the First Lady Helped Small Grocery Businesses Reduce 'Food Deserts' in California

On March 11, as part of SXSW Interactive, the president will have a conversation with Evan Smith, editor in chief of The Texas Tribune about technology, combating climate change and political and "civic engagement in the 21st century."

The first lady will be the opening keynote presentation at SXSW Music on March 16, where she plans to talk about Let Girls Learn, the White House initiative that is working to create opportunities and support for the 62 million young women around the world who do not have access to education.

Of the presidential visit, SXSW co-founder Roland Swenson said in a release, “As each new generation comes up at SXSW they look for ways they can be of service, and it’s important to reflect and support that message. President and Mrs. Obama’s visit here will inspire attendees to that purpose.”

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Small Business Heroes

5 of the Craziest Brand Activations at SXSW

SXSW

Our 20 Favorite Photos From the Wild, Tech-Filled SXSW 2018

Ready For Anything

5 Signs Your Boss Might be a Psychopath (Your Emails Might Hold the Biggest Clues)