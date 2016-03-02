'How to Move to Canada' Is 'Yuge' on Google After Trump's Super Tuesday Win

A quick Google search of "How to move to Canada" brings up results including the country's main immigration page, working abroad programs and an eight-step wiki guide for how to make the move.

But this isn't the first time that Trump's candidacy has sent eyes toward the Great White North.

Earlier this year, a tongue-in-cheek tourism campaign for Cape Breton Island -- near Maine -- attempted to lure Americans by waxing lyrical about Canada's liberal laws around religious diversity, abortion laws and affordable housing.

"Don't wait until Donald Trump is elected president to find somewhere else to live! Start now, that way, on election day, you just hop on a bus to start your new life in Cape Breton," it read.

The website's creator has since written on the contact page that his team has been overwhelmed by interest, adding that they welcome everyone, regardless of their political affiliation.

But whether a mass exodus to Canada would potentially create a rift between the North American neighbors is unclear.