My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

International Women's Day 2016

Working With Women in Rural India

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Working With Women in Rural India
Image credit: Farm Taaza
Entrepreneur Staff
Former Staff, Entrepreneur India
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Mahatma Gandhi once said that the “Future of India lies in villages.” Several social start-ups in India are taking steps to prove this point and improve the quality of life in rural India by providing employment. While they are doing this, they often face several challenges while working with women in rural India.

Prerna Wadikar, who works with RuralShores, a rural business process outsourcing (BPO) company based in Bangalore, says tier 3 locations which are primarily agrarian,  still has orthodox nuances of society like women should not stay out after it gets dark.

RuralShores BPOs

However, Prerna said that Southern India is more liberal in terms of restriction for women. As a company we have observed that it is very easy for a woman to come and work with us in South India when compared to North India. In North India, the first challenge is that women are not educated. The kind of business we do demand women to be least 10th pass. If you look at states like Rajasthan or Uttar Pradesh you won’t find as many educated women who are 10th pass. Even if they are 10th pass, they consider it wrong to be working. The mindset is “ladekiyan bigad jayengi call centres mein kaam karke!” (Girls will get spoilt if they go and work at call centres)

Farm Taaza, a fresh produce supply chain management company, has a good number of women at its collection centers. Chief Executive Kumar Ramachandran said, “I worry in rural areas more because majority of my employees are women and the environment is rough in a rural setting versus an urban setting. I’d like to make sure they leave on time, I am a little more protective.” 

The brighter side

Amid all the concerns and challenges these start-ups have also seen a ray of hope in certain districts of rural India. They believe that there is a scope of improvement by creating awareness in these areas.

Prerna said the gender ratio has been very good at their call centres in South India. One of the centres in Tamil Nadu has 75 percent women employees.  She stressed on the importance of word of the mouth in these regions. “If one girl is happy working at the call centre she communicates the same to her friends who are also encouraged to do the same,” she said.

Bharathi was the first female chauffer hired by Uber in 2013. Bharathi said her job has given her the economic independence as an individual. Bharathi, who hails from a town in Andhra Pradesh called Ongole , wants more women like herself to take up jobs and become self-sufficient and is willing to help them pursue their dreams.

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

International Women's Day

Women Entrepreneurs Hardly Have Role Models and Mentors

International Women's Day 2016

Women Entrepreneurs Talk About Sexism In The Startup Sphere

international womens day 2016

Reclaiming Life's Colors