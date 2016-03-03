NASSCOM, Tamil Nadu Govt. Join Hands to Support Entrepreneurs

March 3, 2016 3 min read

In an effort to continuously support young entrepreneurs, National Association of Software & Services (NASSCOM) announces the inauguration of its first warehouse in Chennai on Wednesday.

The signing of MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) took place between Department of Information Technology, State of Tamil Nadu, acting through the Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu and NASSCOM in presence of Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister J. Jayalalitha over video conferencing.

Commenting on the recent development, J. Jayalalitha said, “Chennai has a strong entrepreneurial culture and has been a great inspiration to other cities as well. We definitely want to back this culture and support these entrepreneurs in every possible way. We are extremely pleased to be partnering with NASSCOM to scale up the entrepreneurial growth of the city. The city is emerging as an important location for the startup ecosystem and we hope that this initiative will bring a new dynamism to its entrepreneurs.”

The warehouse which is spread across 8000 sq.ft can house upto 50 startups allowing them to learn, work, and accelerate their companies.

The entrepreneurs will have a list of benefits which could help polish their entrepreneurial skills as well as polish their marketing ability including; Connect sessions, early stage mentoring, access to resources from Google, Amazon, Microsoft, IBM cloud, Kotak etc.

The selection would be finalized by a selection committee comprising of stakeholders from the government as well as the industry, viz. Government of Tamil Nadu and NASSCOM.

“Over the years, Chennai has been home to a lot of promising startups. We have seen immense talent and enthusiasm here and wanted to further encourage and support the entrepreneurs through our 10k program. The warehouse will nurture nearly 200 entrepreneurs to foster innovation under one roof. A co-working space like this is necessary in order to boost the startup ecosphere of the city,” said Rajat Tandon, Vice President, NASSCOM 10,000 Startups.

Startup Warehouse is a premium co-working space introduced by 10000 Startups in August 2013. It incubates startups from a diverse range of verticals.

The space is the ultimate place for entrepreneurs to learn, work, and accelerate their companies. At the warehouse, you get a number of facilities, including a 10 Mbps broadband leased line, quality infrastructure with AC, chair, tables, tea/coffee, logistics etc.

The co-working space allows early-stage technology startups to work for 6-12 months during which startups will get showcased at select NASSCOM events and other events of partner organizations.