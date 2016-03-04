My Queue

WhatsApp

WhatsApp joins 1bn dollar pool and adds new features

date 2016-03-04

WhatsApp joins 1bn dollar pool and adds new features
Image credit: Shutterstock
Sub-Editor- Entrepreneur.com
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Instant messaging and communications giant WhatsApp joined the 1 billion dollars club recently with massive popularity despite virtually infinite options to choose from in the same category.

Facebook owner WhatsApp has become the standard for communications across the world, and regular updates have kept user son their toes with exciting new features being launched with every update. Claiming to have faster response time, document sharing and calling and soon to be announced video calling options, WhatsApp has clearly revolutionized the way we use our portable devices to communicate.

Here are some of features Whatsapp has announced recently:

Document Sharing

Google Drop Box styled document sharing is now a thing with Whatsapp on Android smartphones. Currently it’s allowing users to only share PDF files, but will eventually include doc files as well.  This si similar to sharing audio files, a feature long due.

Google Drive, DropBox & iCloud intergration

The iOs update now embeds new features directly in the app itself, including DropBox where would send files directly to the cloud, Google Drive, a rival cloud feature and Apple’s dedicated iCloud service

Group Messaging jacked to 256

From a previous 100 users, now you can chat with 256 users at the same time ina  group conversation. There’s no saying why Whatsapp chose this odd number to increase!

History tab

Adding a browser like experience, now whatsapp features a history tab as well that contains all the shared links sent and received by the user arranged in a reverse chronological order. The link in the tab shows the media at the top and messages at the bottom.

What do you think of the features? Let us know in the comments on our official Facebook page Entrepreneur India

