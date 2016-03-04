My Queue

Ecommerce

How This Ecommerce Startup is Integrating Social Media to Stand Out in the Crowded Space

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The online fashion retail industry is poised to touch $35 billion by 2020. According to Google India report, fashion retail on eCommerce portals is expected to constitute 35 per cent of the total online retail revenue generated in India by 2020.

It adds further that every third shopping search (from the country) on the world’s largest search engine is fashion related and the queries in the category are growing at 66 per cent year-on-year.

Startups like Myntra, Jabong, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Limeroad and others are the main reason behind the incredible growth. Recently, online fashion discovery platform Roposo entered into this space. It has positioned itself as a fashion focused social media platform which differentiates it from other eCommerce fashion portals.

Brainchild of IIT Delhi alumnus – Mayank Bhangadia, Avinash Saxena (ex CTO of Zomato.com) and Kaushal Shubhank – Roposo is owned by Relevant E-solutions Private limited headquartered in Gurgaon.

It’s a unique fashion-focused social-network that allows women to discover and shop new products. It offers fashion choices from across 300 web stores and 5,000 brands with categories ranging from apparel, footwear, accessories, designer collection, kurtis, wedding wear, maternity wear and lingerie to name few. All these products are curated and recommended to each user as per their individual taste.

“The idea came actually out of an insight that how women shop, how it is quite different from men shop and how to discover things that cannot be searched through keywords. People in real world follow trends, celebrity, people around them through which they get inspired and out of those inspiration they go out and buy things. We thought that how about replicating the same process on the app and that is where Roposo came in,” said Avinash Saxena Co-founder, Roposo.

In tete-a-tete with Entrepreneur India, Saxena shares the journey so far and market opportunity at large.

