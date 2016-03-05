dPronto Partners With Snapdeal To Provide Last Mile Logistics

March 5, 2016 3 min read

dPronto has partnered with online marketplace Snapdeal to provide last mile logistics. A group company of NSDC backed skilling partner Empower Pragati, dPronto will provide Snapdeal with delivery staff to provide same day delivery to its customers.

Starting with Delhi NCR, the skilling company has a target to train 50,000 personnel over the next three years for jobs in the logistics sector. Under the new arrangement, dPronto’s delivery staff will pick up packages from Snapdeal’s sellers or fulfilment centres and deliver to customers on the same day the order is placed.

Currently, Snapdeal’s success rate for same day deliveries is 90%, and the partnership targets even higher success rates by expanding to other towns across the country.

Rajiv Sharma, Managing Director and Co-Founder of dPronto, said: “We are excited about providing last mile logistics services to Snapdeal starting with Delhi-NCR. We are confident that this partnership will scale rapidly to reach many additional towns and thereby help in transforming the lives of underprivileged youth in those towns.”

Empower Pragati will be used to train and hire logistic staff. Empower Pragati is a training partner of National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), a public private partnership in India which helps to secure vocational training for underprivileged youths. “The course covers national standards for the role of delivery executive. This includes domain skills plus soft and hard skills,” said Rajiv in an interview to Tech In Asia.

According to dPronto, Empower Pragati has skilled over 100,000 underprivileged youths in India since its inception in 2010 with a target to train 2 million youths by 2020.

The online retail market in India is expected to reach US$50 billion by 2020. Given the increasing competition, these delivery men become the means of providing required supply to demand. This will also prevent poaching of staff by e-commerce companies. And logistics making up 40 percent of e-commerce logistics will not only be great from business point of view, but is also a great way to empower underprivileged youths. India being the second most populous country, training up manpower certainly looks like the right thing to do.

Ashish Chitravanshi, Vice President, Operations at Snapdeal, commented: “dPronto’s initiative of empowering the less privileged youth by making them employable is highly commendable. We are excited to be partnering with them to further strengthen our last mile delivery capabilities as we remain committed to our promise of catering to every customer in every pin code.”