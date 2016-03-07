My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Court Cases

Hilton Unit to Pay $250,500 for Unsolicited Sales Calls

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Hilton Unit to Pay $250,500 for Unsolicited Sales Calls
Image credit: Reuters | Brendan McDermid
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

A timeshare unit of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. agreed to pay $250,500 and improve its business practices to settle charges it made hundreds of unsolicited telemarketing sales calls to New Yorkers who had signed up for the National Do Not Call Registry.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who announced the settlement on Monday, said Hilton Grand Vacations Co. violated the state's "Do Not Call" law by making 334 unsolicited calls to 133 people who had registered not to receive them.

The accord will help "ensure that residents who opt out of receiving promotional calls are not forced to deal with these harassing messages," Cuomo said.

As part of the settlement, Hilton Grand Vacations agreed to limit future calls but can place some calls to people with whom Hilton already does business, Cuomo said. The unit did not admit wrongdoing and cooperated with the state probe.

Hilton Grand Vacations did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Its parent operates hotels under brands such as Hilton, DoubleTree, Embassy Suites and Waldorf Astoria.

On Feb. 26, Hilton said it planned to spin off Hilton Grand Vacations into a new public company that would manage nearly 50 resorts in the United States and Europe.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Court Cases

Visa, MasterCard $7.25 Billion Settlement With Retailers Is Thrown Out

Court Cases

Digital Currency Firm Co-founder Gets 10 Years in Prison in Cash-Laundering Case

Court Cases

Facebook Beverages Won't Be a Thing in China After Rare Trademark Win