Shops Are Opening Across the U.S. to Help You Get a Drone of Your Own

March 7, 2016 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

These days, it’s not uncommon to see a drone flying overhead while at the park or big events, such as the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade or U.S. Open.

However, to actually get your hands on one hasn’t always been as easy as walking into a store and buying a kite.

Related: What the Heck Are Drones Good For, Anyway?

That’s now changing, thanks to shops such as Brooklyn Drones NYC, according to The Wall Street Journal. The store opened this past weekend, just in time for the second New York City Drone Film Festival and other related events at the Library Science Center in Jersey City.

As a drone-hobbyist himself, the owner, 44-year-old Roger Kapsalis, said he got the idea for the store after realizing a niche market was emerging. In fact, Brooklyn Drones isn’t the first drone-focused store, as others continue to pop up across the country. The Consumer Technology Association expects U.S. drone sales to top $2.8 million in the coming year.

Though online shopping does pose a threat for new stores such as Brooklyn Drones, Kapsalis suspects drone shoppers would approach the $500 to $10,000 purchase like they would making a big purchase for the first time -- seeking an expert and product in person.

Related: Star Wars + Drones = Dreams Come True

"It’s like buying a car online for your first time,” the former commercial mortgage broker and stockbroker says in the article. “Would you do it?”

Read the full story at The Wall Street Journal.