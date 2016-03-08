The iPod Pro Proves to be a Powerful Tablet for Businesses - Here's Why

March 8, 2016 3 min read

With Apple’s grand event expected to launch within a few weeks, rumors have surfaced over the products to be launched. Some are claiming the new iPhone would be launched along with a new iOS 10, while others are also claiming a new iPod and iPad model would also be released to the public. However for once, we are thoroughly impressed with the new iPad Pro and its applications for businesses. Combined with as much power as a small laptop, the mean machine is still in the line for all our computing needs at the moment and for the first time ever, Apple fans are also claiming the device needs no upgrade at this point in time.

Here are top reasons why an iPad Pro is currently the best portable device you’d need for your business according to me:

Processing power you can brag about

Earlier tabs were used only for their shinier screens and browsing through media or a large display. Sure, you could also team it up with a smoother browsing experience than a small screen phone but operating processing heavy applications was out of question. Now the iPad Pro is backed with enough processing power to run creative designing software’s such as editing video, sound processing, and image processing. Free apps that use the power of Photoshop, sound editing and mixing as well as the ability to simultaneously edit 3 copies of 4K video give the user the ability to free themselves from office cabins and heavy processing machines.

Sytlus and Keyboard compatible

Apple finally accepted the pressing need to have compatible accessories that can make life much more simplified. This includes the stylus pen for making multitasking, editing and general operations way sharper and accurate, and a keyboard to convert your tablet into basically a laptop. The possibilities are endless!

Bigger screen makes bigger apps

Bigger screen with a stunning display makes working so much more fun. Apple also increased the size allowed for Apps to appear on the App Store to 4GB from 2Gb, thus giving developers much more room to design apps that can process more information than ever before.

The familiarity of the iOS platform

Developers and users are bombarded by the popularity of the iOS platform and are very familiar with its usage. Thus designing apps for business use, such as accounting, picture, video and audio processing, salary statements is easy and so is using them. Entrepreneurs prefer iPhones over Android for several reasons and thus switching to the iPad isn’t that difficult.

Easy switching

Apple has finally expanded its extremely conservative and restricted approach to the App store by allowing third party apps to be featured, including the original MS Office, Photoshop Express and so many more. Apple is specifically targeting businesses with this model and thus opening doors for rival apps to be included in the App store means there’s more to look forward to.

