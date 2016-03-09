My Queue

Lifestyle

On A Lighter Note With Deepinder Goyal

On A Lighter Note With Deepinder Goyal
Image credit: Zomato
Former Staff, Entrepreneur India
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Deepinder Goyal co-founded Zomato, India’s largest restaurant guide used by millions in more than 10,000 cities across 23 countries, and currently serves as its Chief Executive Officer. In an interaction with Entrepreneur, he shares his lighter side.

Age: 32


Favorite cuisine: North Indian


Favorite gadget: iPad


Favorite sport: Cricket


Workout routine: I try my best to work out every second morning although I often miss out on a steady
rhythm. Compared to last year, I’m more in tune with physical exercises.

The way I unwind: I listen to Coldplay and other favorite music bands. I catch up on movies during weekend (if possible) and also read my heavily-bookmarked books whenever I can.


Travel for: I take work-related trips


Food to you: Happiness


Favorite dish: Butter chicken


A perfect meal for you: Good food with my family.

 

