On A Lighter Note With Deepinder Goyal

Deepinder Goyal co-founded Zomato, India’s largest restaurant guide used by millions in more than 10,000 cities across 23 countries, and currently serves as its Chief Executive Officer. In an interaction with Entrepreneur, he shares his lighter side.

Age: 32



Favorite cuisine: North Indian



Favorite gadget: iPad



Favorite sport: Cricket



Workout routine: I try my best to work out every second morning although I often miss out on a steady

rhythm. Compared to last year, I’m more in tune with physical exercises.

The way I unwind: I listen to Coldplay and other favorite music bands. I catch up on movies during weekend (if possible) and also read my heavily-bookmarked books whenever I can.



Travel for: I take work-related trips



Food to you: Happiness



Favorite dish: Butter chicken



A perfect meal for you: Good food with my family.