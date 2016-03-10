Snapchat

The National Republican Senatorial Committee's Latest Mission: Make Snapchat Uncool

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The National Republican Senatorial Committee's Latest Mission: Make Snapchat Uncool
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In case you didn’t know, Snapchat is apparently really big with teens and millennials.

Founded in 2011, the photo-sharing platform has managed to retain its cool factor even after becoming  a giant, established social network. While it still skews very young -- 45 percent of users are between the ages of 18 and 24 -- older folks are increasingly joining the platform in a bid to appeal to these snap-happy youths.

This includes Republican candidates for Senate. Or at least, if the National Republican Senatorial Committee has any say in the matter.

In a leaked memo (which also reads like a veritable advertisement for Snapchat) obtained by Politico, the committee urged Senate candidates to join the social network, which it helpfully points out has 100 million daily users who watch more than 8 billion videos per day on the app.

Related: Barack Obama Is the Most Popular World Leader on Instagram

“These are astounding figures and it’s another sign that we need to start considering Snapchat in the same league as Facebook, Twitter, and Google,” the memo says, before listing other (admittedly impressive) figures, such as “two-thirds of Snapchat’s millennial users are likely to vote in the 2016 election.”

All of which is to say, it’s time for Republican Senate candidates to get on Snapchat already! To help candidates ready to take the plunge, the memo outlines five tips for success. From the practical -- “Don’t make your snap story too long. Keep it less than 45 seconds as best you can.” -- to the rather exploitative -- “You can also use young volunteers in your snaps by snapping them making calls, knocking doors, or just working around the office” -- the memo, like most memos, is pretty much the antithesis of cool.

Related: Snapchat Reaches 8 Billion Daily Video Views

We can at least take comfort knowing snaps don't last very long. In the near future, if you stumble upon a series of snaps featuring Republican candidates for Senate “driving in the car from event to event,” at least know it probably wasn’t their idea. Blame the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Snapchat

Will Snap's New Original Series Help the Company Bounce Back After a Tough Year?

Snapchat

In Leaked Memo to Snap Employees, CEO Evan Spiegel Argues Snap's Competitive Advantage Is That It's Not a Social Media Company

Snapchat

Snapchat CEO Throws Shade at Facebook's Poor Data Practices