My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Battery Life

Whew! Unused Apps Will Not Drain Your iPhone's Battery Life, Apple Exec Confirms.

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Whew! Unused Apps Will Not Drain Your iPhone's Battery Life, Apple Exec Confirms.
Image credit: Pexels
Guest Writer
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You know how if you want to conserve your iPhone’s battery life, it’s a good idea to open the multitasking window and swipe non-relevant apps off the screen?

Yeah, that doesn't really work.

At least according to a man who should know. When iPhone-user Caleb sent an email (obtained by 9to5 Mac) to Apple CEO Tim Cook, asking, “do you quit your iOS multitasking apps frequently and is this necessary for battery life?,” he didn’t receive a reply from Cook himself.

Related: These New Smartphones Will Have Screens That Are Always On

But he did get a response from Craig Federighi, Apple’s head of software development. The note was short and to the point:

“No and No. :-),” Federighi wrote.

There you have it, folks. Closing unused apps does not extend your iPhone’s battery life, so you may as well save your swipes.

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Battery Life

New Aluminum Battery for Smartphones Can Be Charged in a Minute

Apple

Turn Off iPhone Slowdown Feature With iOS 11.3 This Spring

Apple

Apple's Battery Apology Could Be Its Most Important Ever