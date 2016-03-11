My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Artificial Intelligence

Ray Kurzweil: Computers Will Not Rob Us of Our Humanity. They Will Make Us More Profoundly Human.

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Ray Kurzweil: Computers Will Not Rob Us of Our Humanity. They Will Make Us More Profoundly Human.
Image credit: All Photos Courtesy of A24 Films
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
3 min read

If visionaries such as Stephen Hawking and Elon Musk are to be believed, artificial intelligence will create a frightening, dystopian future where mortals are at the mercy of their robot overlords.

Futurist Ray Kurzweil, who also happens to be Google’s director of engineering, is far more optimistic. In a talk with astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson held Monday night as part of the 7 Days of Genius Festival, he said that the rise of artificial intelligence won’t destroy or enslave us -- instead, it will turbocharge our creative humanity.

Related: Elon Musk, Stephen Hawking Warn That AI Military Robots Could Ignite the Next Global Arms Race

Computer intelligence is accelerating at an exponential rate: By 2029, computers will reach the level of human intelligence, predicts Kurzweil. In the 2030s -- June 2033, Kurzweil jokingly estimated -- the human neocortex will be connected to the cloud through nanobots, or mini-computers injected into our brains. (Tyson helpfully likened the sci-fi scenario to the scene in The Matrix, in which Keanu Reeves’ Nero learns kung fu by “downloading” the knowledge to his brain in a matter of seconds.)

Such forecasts have the likes of Hawking and Musk worried. As computational power becomes exponentially smaller, faster and more powerful, they predict artificial intelligence will overtake human intelligence, leaving humans vulnerable to attack. Hawking has said that AI could “take off on its own,” autonomously improving itself. "Humans, who are limited by slow biological evolution, couldn't compete, and would be superseded," he warned.

Related: The Robots Will Take Our Jobs. Here's Why Futurist Ray Kurzweil Isn't Worried.

Kurzweil, on the other hand, isn’t afraid -- instead, he believes humans and artificial intelligence will form a deeply symbiotic relationship. After all, when it comes to consciousness, humor and emotion, computers still lag far behind humans. “It is being funny and expressing a loving sentiment,” he said, which is the “cutting edge” of intelligence.

Therefore, in the future, he predicts human emotional intelligence and exponential computing power will combine, to great positive effect. “We create these tools to extend our reach. This allows us to remember all of human knowledge,” he said. Computers may increase our intellectual abilities, but only we can supply the emotion, empathy and consciousness to produce creative work.

Related: The One Tip for Success Shared by Ray Kurzweil and Neil deGrasse Tyson

When human intelligence truly merges with computing intelligence, our capacity to create will be dramatically improved, Kurzweil said. Our ability to delve into expression and art will increase. And we will all become more unique and more individual in that process.

Kurzweil’s refreshing perspective on the future with artificial intelligence makes this reporter wonder what sort of sonnet a turbocharged Shakespeare would write, what painting an intelligence-enhanced Monet might paint, or what concerto a computer-intelligence supplemented Mozart might compose.

“You can profoundly study and master poetry or music in a deeper way than we can today because we will have more brainpower to apply to it,” he said. “We will become more different.”

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Artificial Intelligence

What Is AI, and Will It Take Over Your Service-Based Business Job?

Artificial Intelligence

LinkedIn Profile With AI-Generated Pic Tried to Schmooze With DC Insiders

Artificial Intelligence

Why Businesses Keep Failing to Make the Most of AI