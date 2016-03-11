My Queue

Pizza Hut

Good at Math? You Could Win a Whole Lot of 'Pi' From Pizza Hut.

Good at Math? You Could Win a Whole Lot of 'Pi' From Pizza Hut.
Image credit: kunanon | Shutterstock.com
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine

You don’t have to be a whiz at complex mathematical equations to see that Pizza Hut’s latest promotion adds up.

The chain, owned by Yum Brands, is celebrating National Pi Day by partnering with Princeton University mathematics emeritus John H. Conway for a contest that will give pizza lovers a chance to win 3.14 years of free Pizza.

“Nobody knows ‘pie’ like Pizza Hut, but this March 14, Pizza Hut is dropping the “e” in honor of Pi -- 3.14 -- everyone’s favorite irrational number,” Pizza Hut said in a blog post announcing the promotion.

Conway has written three math problems of varying levels of difficulty, ranging from high school to Ph.D. level. The problems will be released on Monday -- National Pi Day -- at 8 a.m. ET. Those who solve them are eligible to win Pizza Hut gift cards.

Here’s how you can win: Pizza Hut will post the problems on the company’s blog, which will be opened up for participants to attempt to solve. Pizza Hut says the first person to answer each question correctly is eligible for the prize, which is valued at $1,600 in retail value.

“I’m eager to challenge America with these problems and find the next great pizza-loving mathematician that can solve them,” Conway said.

