Good at Math? You Could Win a Whole Lot of 'Pi' From Pizza Hut.

March 11, 2016 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine



You don’t have to be a whiz at complex mathematical equations to see that Pizza Hut’s latest promotion adds up.

The chain, owned by Yum Brands, is celebrating National Pi Day by partnering with Princeton University mathematics emeritus John H. Conway for a contest that will give pizza lovers a chance to win 3.14 years of free Pizza.

“Nobody knows ‘pie’ like Pizza Hut, but this March 14, Pizza Hut is dropping the “e” in honor of Pi -- 3.14 -- everyone’s favorite irrational number,” Pizza Hut said in a blog post announcing the promotion.