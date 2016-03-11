My Queue

8 of the Week's Best Business Tweets
Image credit: rvlsoft | Shutterstock
Former West Coast Editor
2 min read

Whether you’re in the market for lasting inspiration or a quick pick-me-up, these recent tweets from influencers at businesses big and small have you covered.

Here’s a batch of gems we mined from Twitter to help you kick off the weekend on the right foot, in 140 characters or fewer each.

This week’s eight best business tweets are:

1. Jeannette Jenkins, nutritionist and personal trainer

Bottom line: Be accountable.

2. Jason Fried, Basecamp co-founder and CEO

Know when to bring something up and when to pipe down.

3. Carol Roth, author, speaker, Entrepreneur contributor

Know your worth and demand it.

4. Craig Shapiro, founder of the investment fund Collaborative

Convince the customer first.

5. Daymond John, serial entrepreneur, celebrity investor on Shark Tank.  

Don’t wait to chase your dreams.

6. Carrie Wilkerson, speaker, author, entrepreneur

Ignore the haters.

7. Aaron Levie, co-founder and CEO of Box

Think digital business.

8. Matthew Bellows, founder and CEO of Yesware.

Examine your thoughts.

