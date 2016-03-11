8 of the Week's Best Business Tweets

March 11, 2016 2 min read

Whether you’re in the market for lasting inspiration or a quick pick-me-up, these recent tweets from influencers at businesses big and small have you covered.

Here’s a batch of gems we mined from Twitter to help you kick off the weekend on the right foot, in 140 characters or fewer each.

This week’s eight best business tweets are:

1. Jeannette Jenkins, nutritionist and personal trainer

Bottom line: Be accountable.

One of the most powerful things you can do is take responsibility for your life. Your choices. Your actions. Your life. — Jeanette Jenkins (@JeanetteJenkins) March 10, 2016

2. Jason Fried, Basecamp co-founder and CEO

Know when to bring something up and when to pipe down.

Two ways to make something inconsequential into an unnecessarily big deal: 1. Talk about it too much or 2. talk about it too little. — Jason Fried (@jasonfried) March 11, 2016

3. Carol Roth, author, speaker, Entrepreneur contributor

Know your worth and demand it.

If you are not getting paid what you think you are worth, that's not on your employer (or clients), that's on you. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) March 10, 2016

4. Craig Shapiro, founder of the investment fund Collaborative

Convince the customer first.

Entrepreneurs: it is a lot more valuable to figure out how to get a customer to pay for your product versus convincing a VC to invest in it. — Craig Shapiro (@cshapiro) March 9, 2016

5. Daymond John, serial entrepreneur, celebrity investor on Shark Tank.

Don’t wait to chase your dreams.

Rise & Grind! Start today if you want to get to where you want to be tomorrow. — Daymond John (@TheSharkDaymond) March 11, 2016

6. Carrie Wilkerson, speaker, author, entrepreneur

Ignore the haters.

You control this. Period.

Don't let others hijack your mood with their bad behavior!



Discipline THIS and the rest… pic.twitter.com/n4NejJjhaT — Carrie Wilkerson (@CarrieWilkerson) March 9, 2016

7. Aaron Levie, co-founder and CEO of Box

Think digital business.

As every industry goes digital, the market for tech is expanding by 10X. It's a great time to be building for previously unaddressed areas. — Aaron Levie (@levie) March 11, 2016

8. Matthew Bellows, founder and CEO of Yesware.

Examine your thoughts.