My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Drones

The Best Drone Racer in the World Just Won $250,000

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

What did you do with your weekend? Fifteen-year-old Luke Bannister just won $250,000 by beating out 150 teams in the first World Drone Prix, held in Dubai.

Drone racing is now a very real thing, with racers using camera-mounted navigation to steer their craft around a track -- and through or around obstacles. Even if you didn't place first, the Drone Prix offered a prize pool totaling $1 million.

The teen beat home favorites Dubai Dronetek into second place, but for those looking to make their fortune, plenty other races and chances to strike it rich are cropping up. We'll see y'all in Hawaii this October for Drone Worlds' championship race -- and that $200,000 prize.

I just need to figure out how to fix this whole motion sickness thing...

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Drones

5 Ways Drones Are Changing the World

Drones

The iPhone of Drones Is Being Built by This Teenager

Drones

Court Strikes Down FAA's Drone Registration Rule