The Best Drone Racer in the World Just Won $250,000

March 14, 2016 1 min read

This story originally appeared on Engadget



What did you do with your weekend? Fifteen-year-old Luke Bannister just won $250,000 by beating out 150 teams in the first World Drone Prix, held in Dubai.

Drone racing is now a very real thing, with racers using camera-mounted navigation to steer their craft around a track -- and through or around obstacles. Even if you didn't place first, the Drone Prix offered a prize pool totaling $1 million.

The teen beat home favorites Dubai Dronetek into second place, but for those looking to make their fortune, plenty other races and chances to strike it rich are cropping up. We'll see y'all in Hawaii this October for Drone Worlds' championship race -- and that $200,000 prize.

I just need to figure out how to fix this whole motion sickness thing...