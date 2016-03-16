Franchise of the day

Franchise of the Day: This Fitness Franchise's Roots Can Be Traced Back to Minnesota

Image credit: Anytime Fitness | Facebook
Start your week off right with a great workout.  Open 24 hours a day, convenience might have to do with why Anytime Fitness ranked as No. 10 in Entrepreneur’s most recent Franchise 500 list.  

Founded in 2002, the first franchise location opened up in Cambridge, Minn. Today, Anytime Fitness has approximately 3,000 locations around the globe and saw a 21 percent of new facilities open in the past three years. 

