My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Cyber Attacks

Cyber Criminals Snap Up Expired Domains to Serve Malicious Ads

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Cyber Criminals Snap Up Expired Domains to Serve Malicious Ads
Image credit: Reuters | Kacper Pempel | Files
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Expired domain names are becoming the latest route for cyber criminals to find their way into the computers of unsuspecting users.

Cyber criminals launched a malicious advertising campaign this week targeting visitors of popular news and entertainment websites after gaining ownership of an expired web domain of an advertising company.

Users visiting the websites of the New York Times, Newsweek, BBC and AOL, among others, may have installed malware on their computers if they clicked on the malicious ads.

Bresntsmedia.com, the website used by hackers to serve up malware, expired on Jan. 1 and was registered again on March 6 by a different buyer, security researchers at Trustwave SpiderLabs wrote in a blog.

Buying the domain of a small but legitimate ad company provided the criminals with high quality traffic from popular web sites that publish their ads directly, or as affiliates of other ad networks, the researchers said.

New York Times spokesman Jordan Cohen said the company was investigating if the attack had any impact. "To be clear, this is impacting ads from third parties that are beyond our control."

Newsweek, BBC and AOL could not be immediately reached for comment.

The researchers also found two more expired "media"-related domains - envangmedia.com and markets.shangjiamedia.com - used by the same cyber criminals.

The people behind the campaign may be on keeping a watch for expired domains with the word "media" in them, they said.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Cyber Attacks

Phishing In All Its Forms Is a Menace to Small Businesses

Cyber Attacks

Feds to Car Makers: Make Sure You're Ready for Cyberattacks

Cyber Attacks

The Director of the FBI Puts a Piece of Tape Over His Laptop Webcam. Should You?