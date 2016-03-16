My Queue

Business Partnership

This New Partnership Makes it Easy for Travelers to Cook Meals in Their Hotel Rooms

This New Partnership Makes it Easy for Travelers to Cook Meals in Their Hotel Rooms
Image credit: Shutterstock
Assistant Editor, Contributed Content
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Business travelers are usually stuck going out to eat for every meal or ordering room service. But one Hilton chain has partnered with a meal kit startup to offer another option.

Homewood Suites by Hilton specializes in extended stays, offering fully functional kitchens to guests as well as free grocery delivery. Now, it’s further incentivizing occupants to use that space by partnering with Atlanta-based meal kit delivery service PeachDish.

Regular pricing for four servings of PeachDish's meals is $57 -- $50 for meals and a $7 shipping fee. During the trial period from March 7 to June 9, Homewood customers at 22 locations in Atlanta and Dallas will receive a 20 percent discount on PeachDish and are not required to pay a shipping fee. They receive four servings of meals for $50, which works out to $12.50 per person, per meal.

Related: Don't Want to End Up Like AOL and Time Warner? Here Are 4 Ways to Create a Winning Business Partnership.
 

Peachdish will offer Homewood customers smaller meals meant for business travelers or larger ones intended for families, Travel Weekly reports. There’s also a discount on a “starter kit” for the meal service, which includes basic ingredients such as olive oil, salt and pepper.

Guests will be alerted to the service when they book directly at a participating location and again when they log on to the hotel’s Wi-Fi. To take advantage of the offer, customers must place their menu selections by Sunday before midnight. Homewood properties in Atlanta will get meal kits delivered on Tuesdays while those in Dallas will receive kits on Thursdays. Guests can also test out PeachDish in their own homes at a lower price using a promo code, even if they’re not staying at the hotel at that time.

Homewood’s VP of marketing Christian Kuhn told Skift that the partnership was a no-brainer. “When this idea came up, that big light bulb went up,” he said. “We thought, ‘Why hasn’t anyone done it yet?’ It just made sense.”

Related: The Ladies Behind First Seating Have Cooked Up a Recipe -- and Actual Food -- to Improve Corporate Communication

Though there are instances of meal kit companies partnering with well-known individuals -- such as HelloFresh’s connection with Jamie Oliver -- this is the first instance of a company in the space teaming up with the hospitality industry.

