My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Apps

Face Swaps & Real Time Video Filters Become Viral

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Face Swaps & Real Time Video Filters Become Viral
Image credit: uptodown.com
Sub-Editor- Entrepreneur.com
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Augmented reality based face filter/swap app, MSQRD has suddenly become viral with its hilarious filters. Unlike other competitors which only add animated, or unrealistic filters such as a cat’s tail, dog ears, bunny nose or frills and fireworks in the background, this app lets you convert your face in real life into other celebrities from a list of filters. The best part? It’s available completely free without any additional purchases or hidden payments.

The app works by tracking your facial features and swapping them with a list of pre-made filters already in the app, including Obama, Iron Man, the Joker, Tony Stark among several others. The process is seamless and quick, which means you can move and fidget and give your funniest impressions – while the app is quick to adapt to the change. There are about 40 filters to chose from.

You can record your hilarious selfie video and share it in other platforms, such as Snapchat, Dubmash and Facebook, and share with friends on private messaging apps as well using the inbuilt filters, such as Whatsapp.

The app also gives the ability to swap faces with your friends with a few swipes, which can have hilarious results. The accuracy is surprisingly good for a free application. It is available on Android as well as iOS.

The app has some hilarious users posting their videos including Snoop Dog, Zach Braff, Chris Brown, Liam Payne and Mark Zuckerberg among dozens others. Go ahead and swap away for hilarious velfies and selfies!

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Apps

A Beginner's Guide to Starting and Marketing an App

Apps

App Development Business: The Journey From Good To Great

Apps

5 Best Reminder Apps So You Don't Miss Out On Important Tasks