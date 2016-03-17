Face Swaps & Real Time Video Filters Become Viral

March 17, 2016 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Augmented reality based face filter/swap app, MSQRD has suddenly become viral with its hilarious filters. Unlike other competitors which only add animated, or unrealistic filters such as a cat’s tail, dog ears, bunny nose or frills and fireworks in the background, this app lets you convert your face in real life into other celebrities from a list of filters. The best part? It’s available completely free without any additional purchases or hidden payments.

The app works by tracking your facial features and swapping them with a list of pre-made filters already in the app, including Obama, Iron Man, the Joker, Tony Stark among several others. The process is seamless and quick, which means you can move and fidget and give your funniest impressions – while the app is quick to adapt to the change. There are about 40 filters to chose from.

You can record your hilarious selfie video and share it in other platforms, such as Snapchat, Dubmash and Facebook, and share with friends on private messaging apps as well using the inbuilt filters, such as Whatsapp.

The app also gives the ability to swap faces with your friends with a few swipes, which can have hilarious results. The accuracy is surprisingly good for a free application. It is available on Android as well as iOS.

The app has some hilarious users posting their videos including Snoop Dog, Zach Braff, Chris Brown, Liam Payne and Mark Zuckerberg among dozens others. Go ahead and swap away for hilarious velfies and selfies!