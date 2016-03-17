My Queue

Startup Funding

What Made Marquee Angel Investors Fund This Startup

What Made Marquee Angel Investors Fund This Startup
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
R-L: Vishal Jain and Deep Bajaj, Founders Pramati HealthCare
Former Staff, Entrepreneur.com
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Pramati Healthcare on Wednesday secured a whopping $200,000 in its Pre-SeriesA funding from strategic investors with a strong Healthcare background.

Founded by Vishal Jain, Pramati Healthcare is an 18-month-old startup offering at-home-care to patients in Delhi-NCR. The company offers specialized home health care through trained caregivers, nurses (assistive care), physiotherapist and occupational therapists (rehabilitation services).

It has an edge in handling Neurology, Orthopedic patients & Geriatric Cases. With a strong focus on training and quality, venture has developed several proprietary training modules, in association with many domain experts.

The startup has been growing steadily for last 6 months and has increased its patient visits from 3300 per month to 5000 per month as on date.

Commenting on the investment, Deep Bajaj, Co-founder, Pramati Healthcare said “We were at operational break for past few months and hence, more than the funds, at this stage, we were seeking right partners who can provide mentorship, intellectual capital and domain expertise. With our current Angels, we have hit the jackpot in terms of perfect strategic value they bring on board both in terms of network access and industry expertise. As a company, we have always been focused on scaling operations without losing sight of unit economics; we understand the value of each customer and hence have a great customer experience team to ensure excellent user experience.”

According to Vishal Jain, the money raised would now be available to consolidate their position in Delhi NCR by bring in a few key people, bolster their customized tech platform, further improvise their training modules, strengthen the network where they wish to operate as an ‘Extended Care Partner’ and grow at a faster pace.

