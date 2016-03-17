My Queue

Cloud Technology

Apple Signs Up for Google's Cloud Services

Apple Signs Up for Google's Cloud Services
Image credit: Denys Prykhodov | Shutterstock
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Apple Inc. recently started using Google's cloud service even as it simultaneously builds its own data centers to reduce its reliance on third-party service providers, technology news website Re/code reported, citing sources familiar with the deal.

Apple currently also uses Amazon.com Inc.'s and Microsoft Corp.'s cloud services, but intends to end its reliance on all its rivals in the next few years, Re/code said.

The iPhone maker is spending between $400 million and $600 million on Google's cloud services, tech magazine CRN reported, adding that it was unclear if the range was for an annual rate or a set amount of capacity.

CRN said Apple has also significantly reduced its reliance on Amazon since signing up with Google late last year.

Apple, Amazon and Alphabet Inc.-owned Google could not be reached for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.

Apple said last February that it would spend a combined $3.9 billion to build three data centers in Arizona, Ireland and Denmark. The Arizona facility is planned to be a command center to manage its other data centers.

Google has also been pushing to gain share in the fast-growing market. In November, the company appointed industry veteran Diane Greene to run its cloud business.

Last month, Google signed a deal to provide cloud services for online music streaming platform Spotify.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

