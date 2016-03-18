My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchise of the day

Franchise of the Day: This Business-Center Concept Got Its Start By Acquiring Mail Boxes, Etc.

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Franchise of the Day: This Business-Center Concept Got Its Start By Acquiring Mail Boxes, Etc.
Image credit: UPS Store
Staff writer. Frequently covers franchise news and food trends.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Gotta ship something quick? Needed to make copies for your business? Chances are you have stepped foot into The UPS Store for your shipping and business needs.

The company's roots can be traced back to the acquisition of Mail Boxes, Etc. In 2001, UPS, The UPS Store's parent company, bought Mail Boxes, Etc., a brand that had been around since 1980.

In 2003, The UPS Store brand was unveiled and in April of that year 3,000 Mail Boxes, Etc. were rebranded. With more than 4,800 locations today in the U.S and Canada, the franchise is ranked No. 17 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500. 

 

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Franchise of the day

Franchise of the Day: Hit a Grand Slam With This Franchise

Franchise of the day

Franchise of the Day: To Stand Out From Its Competitors, This Sandwich Shop Has an Extra Tasty Nightly Ritual

Franchise of the day

Franchise of the Day: Enjoy a Taste of the Sea With This Franchise