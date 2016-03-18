Franchise of the Day: This Business-Center Concept Got Its Start By Acquiring Mail Boxes, Etc.

March 18, 2016 1 min read

Gotta ship something quick? Needed to make copies for your business? Chances are you have stepped foot into The UPS Store for your shipping and business needs.

The company's roots can be traced back to the acquisition of Mail Boxes, Etc. In 2001, UPS, The UPS Store's parent company, bought Mail Boxes, Etc., a brand that had been around since 1980.

In 2003, The UPS Store brand was unveiled and in April of that year 3,000 Mail Boxes, Etc. were rebranded. With more than 4,800 locations today in the U.S and Canada, the franchise is ranked No. 17 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500.