My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Twitter

What Does Twitter's Algorithmic Feed Mean for Social Marketing?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
What Does Twitter's Algorithmic Feed Mean for Social Marketing?
Image credit: Bloomberg
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine

Last week saw a major shift in the new media landscape, as Twitter switched all of its users to a so-called “algorithmic feed.” That means users will be more likely to see tweets that match their own preferences, rather than just the most recent ones. At the same time, Instagram was reported to be testing similar changes.

From users’ perspectives, the shift to algorithms should (at least in theory) make feeds more interesting and engaging, as Facebook’s newsfeed filtering has. But it’s potentially disruptive for the many businesses who use Twitter and Instagram to try and reach customers. As Josh Constine reminds us over at TechCrunch, Facebook’s algorithm took away what had been a free, seemingly direct line to customers, forcing businesses to pay more for social reach. As Constine puts it, “the free ride is over” on Twitter now, too.

Well, maybe.

It’s actually never been true that social followers saw all posted content, in Constine’s words, “as long as they open their apps.” On both Twitter and Instagram, the strictly chronological timeline has made visibility fairly random, because users don’t see any content posted very long before or after they check their feed.

Algorithmic feeds make it more likely users will see content relevant to them -- even when that’s unpaid marketing. The difference now is those messages will actually have to have appeal, instead of just being in the right place at the right time. While the new social media landscape might be an arena where posts battle for attention, that may be an upgrade from what it has been -- a lottery.

In short, the most skilled marketers will still be able to generate organic attention on Twitter and, if it makes the switch to algorithmic filtering, Instagram. But those who can’t are going to have to pony up for better placement -- which is totally sensible, since these are advertising-driven media companies.

Despite some grousing, advertisers have accepted paying for visibility on Facebook, pushing that giant’s revenue up by leaps and bounds, while its algorithm helped keep its userbase growing worldwide. Twitter and Instagram might ride their algorithms to the same boost.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Twitter

Twitter Retweets Can Now Contain Photos, Videos, GIFs

Twitter

President Trump Meets With Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey After Blasting Platform for Bias

Twitter

Twitter: Instead of Tweet Edits, How About 'Clarifications'?