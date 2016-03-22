Abhinav Bindra Debuts Start-Up Incubation Fund

March 22, 2016 1 min read

India’s first Olympic gold medalist in air rifle shooting events, Abhinav Bindra is expanding his career options and investing into startups. Titled Shooting Star LLP, the incubation fund is in an equal partnership with consulting firm Franchise India and set with an initial investment of $2 million.

Debuting his attempts at setting up a business venture, Bindra stated that shooting alone is a great leisure sport and a hobby, but does not do well financially in India. Similar to a sportsperson’s lifestyle, business has its own share of risks without any guarantee of success, he said.

The chairman of India's leading franchise and consulting firm Franchise India, Gaurav Marya, said the fund will invest in scalable formats. There will be specialized domain expertise in areas such as emerging sports academies, sports injury, rehab, tech, equipment and training, health apps, child development, holistic wellness, organic foods and dairy. The focus of the fund will primarily be services.