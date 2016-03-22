My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Start Up Your Day

Apple's 'Small' Unveiling -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Apple's 'Small' Unveiling -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Image credit: Apple
Staff writer. Frequently covers franchise news and food trends.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Everything Apple announced. At yesterday’s event, the company revealed a slate of products, including a smaller iPad and an inexpensive iPhone, and showed off its recycling robot, Wired reports.

A billion-dollar milestone. Chinese e-tailer Alibaba reached $463 billion and beyond for its most recent fiscal year, according to CNBC.

Silicon Valley in Cuba. Google announced it would help bring high-speed Internet to Cuba, one of the world’s least connected countries, says The Verge.

There’s always a way. The FBI may have a way to unlock Apple phones without the company’s assistance, according to the Wall Street Journal. The revelation came the same day the new iPhone was unveiled.

To be young again.  Known for sentimental commercials featuring happy babies, Evian went a different route with its new ad. For a good laugh, check out what happens when these grown-ups look at their reflections:


Never trust the Internet. A British Government agency asked the public to suggest a name online for a polar research ship worth more than $200 million. To no one’s surprise, it turned out to be a pretty big mistake.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Start Up Your Day

Mobile Users Are Spending More Time Playing Pokémon Go Than on Facebook -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Start Up Your Day

Apple Is Planning a 'Planet of the Apps' Reality Show -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Start Up Your Day

Elon Musk Is Working on a 'Top Secret Tesla Masterplan' -- Start Up Your Day Roundup