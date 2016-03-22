Apple's 'Small' Unveiling -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

March 22, 2016 1 min read

Everything Apple announced. At yesterday’s event, the company revealed a slate of products, including a smaller iPad and an inexpensive iPhone, and showed off its recycling robot, Wired reports.

A billion-dollar milestone. Chinese e-tailer Alibaba reached $463 billion and beyond for its most recent fiscal year, according to CNBC.

Silicon Valley in Cuba. Google announced it would help bring high-speed Internet to Cuba, one of the world’s least connected countries, says The Verge.

There’s always a way. The FBI may have a way to unlock Apple phones without the company’s assistance, according to the Wall Street Journal. The revelation came the same day the new iPhone was unveiled.

To be young again. Known for sentimental commercials featuring happy babies, Evian went a different route with its new ad. For a good laugh, check out what happens when these grown-ups look at their reflections: