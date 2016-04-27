6 Lessons Indie Rock Taught Me About Business

April 27, 2016 7 min read

My career in advertising and marketing was largely accidental. It wasn't something I wanted to do when I was growing up, or even when I was in school. Instead, after college, my ambition was to play music. So, for five years, that’s what I did as a guitarist with Brooklyn-based indie rock band, Stereobate.

In some respects, I failed. I was never able to quit my day job and never got signed to a major record label. But I wouldn't trade the experience I had for anything. It taught me more about leadership in creative business than any school ever could. I learned, for instance, that creativity is transferable.

The processes, the triumphs, the failures -- so many of the things I experienced as a musician, I now apply to my work in marketing. Here are those valuable lessons I took away from being in a rock band.