March 22, 2016 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Vanguard Cleaning Systems was founded and franchised in 1984. Its can-do attitude is probably why it ranked as No. 26 in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list this year.

The franchise has more than 10,000 15,000 commercial cleaning accounts. The company also offers a master program, a plan or model for its more business-experienced franchisees in addition to a unit program for folks new the entrepreneurial world.