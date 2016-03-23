My Queue

Twitter Testing New Feature Where Users Can Add Images to Photos

Twitter Testing New Feature Where Users Can Add Images to Photos
Image credit: Reuters | Kai Pfaffenbach
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Twitter Inc. is testing a new feature called "Stickers" to add images to photos before tweeting them, tech news site Re/code reported on Tuesday.

The feature will also let Twitter users see how others around the world have edited the photo and will also suggest photos that could be edited and posted, to take part in trending conversations and breaking news, Re/code said, citing the company. However, it is unclear where Twitter would get these photos or how it would determine which ones to recommend, the report said.

As part of the testing program with the users, Twitter is also suggesting names like "Stamptags," "Taptags" and "Stickits," Re/code said, citing a note sent to one test user.

Twitter could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Rigby)

