Jeff Bezos Dressed in a Robot Suit at Amazon's Robot Party -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Looking for the latest headlines in small business, innovation and tech? Our Start Up Your Day recaps are posted every morning to keep you current.

On the map. Uber’s not the only ridesharing option on Google maps for iOS anymore.  But according to Engadget, there’s a catch.

Amazon’s robot party. At this invitation-only robotics conference, robots delivered drinks and Jeff Bezos dressed in a robot suit. (That's not Bezos pictured in the photo above. For that, check out Business Insider

Only in California. After a prototype for Google Glass was found in a pawn shop, the company tracked it down and got the leaked-out set back, according to Business Insider.

Job hunters take note. Video captured an applicant for Popeyes stopping a burglary, according to CNN.

Get out and swipe. Tinder’s giving folks a chance to swipe right for their prefered presidential candidate. (Know you’ll still need to vote. It’s for the company’s data purposes only.)

