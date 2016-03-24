Jeff Bezos Dressed in a Robot Suit at Amazon's Robot Party -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

March 24, 2016 1 min read

On the map. Uber’s not the only ridesharing option on Google maps for iOS anymore. But according to Engadget, there’s a catch.

Amazon’s robot party. At this invitation-only robotics conference, robots delivered drinks and Jeff Bezos dressed in a robot suit. (That's not Bezos pictured in the photo above. For that, check out Business Insider.

Only in California. After a prototype for Google Glass was found in a pawn shop, the company tracked it down and got the leaked-out set back, according to Business Insider.

Job hunters take note. Video captured an applicant for Popeyes stopping a burglary, according to CNN.