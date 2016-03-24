My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Pebble

Smartwatch Maker Pebble Lays Off Quarter of Staff

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Smartwatch Maker Pebble Lays Off Quarter of Staff
Image credit: Pebble
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine

Pebble, the company that helped usher in the smartwatch era, is tightening spending through a round of layoffs.

On Wednesday, Pebble CEO Eric Migicovsky told Tech Insider that 40 employees, equating to roughly 25 percent of his company’s workforce, would be let go this week.

According to Migicovsky, the layoffs are required due to “a chilly fundraising environment” in Silicon Valley.

Pebble originally saw success with its first smartwatch on Kickstarter, where the company’s campaign raised over $10 million in 2012.

The firm later raised another $20 million via its second Kickstarter campaign for its current crop of Pebble Time smartwatches.

In addition to its Kickstarter success, Migicovsky told Tech Insider that Pebble raised another $26 million over the last eight months.

By letting employees go when raising money is getting tougher, the company can focus on its future. Migicovsky says his company has a vision for “where wearables will take us” over the next five to 10 years.

Earlier this month, Pebble dropped the price of its Pebble Time and Time Round smartwatches by $50. The price drop rounds out Pebble’s product offering, which ranges from $100 to $250, depending on the model.

In December, the company added fitness tracking capabilities to its Pebble Time lineup of watches. Through a health app, the watch gained the ability to count steps and track sleep.

According to Migicovsky, Pebble’s focus going forward will continue to be development of health and fitness features as well as an expansion to India through a partnership with Amazon.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Pebble

Smartwatch Maker Pebble Lays Off Quarter of Staff

Pebble

Pebble Skips Kickstarter in Search of Bigger Pond

Pebble

Pebble Time Hits $20 Million on Kickstarter