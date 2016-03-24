Uber Sues Indian Competitor Ola for Fake Accounts, Bookings

March 24, 2016 1 min read

This story originally appeared on Reuters



Uber Technologies Inc. is suing rival Indian ride-hailing service Ola, accusing it of creating fake accounts and making false bookings to interfere with its business, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

Uber filed a lawsuit in the High Court of Delhi this month, claiming Ola had created more than 90,000 Uber accounts using fake phone numbers, through which it then made over 400,000 false bookings that were ultimately canceled, Bloomberg said.

Ola spokesman Anand Subramanian denied the accusations in an emailed statement.

"We have appraised the Court accordingly that the allegations by Uber are frivolous and false to its own knowledge," the statement said.

Uber was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)