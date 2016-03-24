My Queue

Franchise of the day

Franchise of The Day: This Savory Restaurant's Best Known for Its Midwestern Comfort Food

Franchise of The Day: This Savory Restaurant's Best Known for Its Midwestern Comfort Food
Image credit: Hardee's Restaurant
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Founded in 1960, Hardee's was opened by Wilber Hardee in Greenville, N.C. In just five months, he had his first franchisee.

The company was acquired by another entity -- California-based CKE Restaurants Inc., franchisor of Carl's Jr. Restaurants -- in 1997.

The fast-acting business man, along with his roots and acquisition played a big part in why Hardee’s is ranked as No. 12 in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list.

 

