Franchise of The Day: This Savory Restaurant's Best Known for Its Midwestern Comfort Food

Founded in 1960, Hardee's was opened by Wilber Hardee in Greenville, N.C. In just five months, he had his first franchisee.

The company was acquired by another entity -- California-based CKE Restaurants Inc., franchisor of Carl's Jr. Restaurants -- in 1997.

The fast-acting business man, along with his roots and acquisition played a big part in why Hardee’s is ranked as No. 12 in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list.