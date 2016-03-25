My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Cyber Attacks

Verizon Hacked, With Data of 1.5 Million Customers Stolen

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Verizon Hacked, With Data of 1.5 Million Customers Stolen
Image credit: Foap | k_luang
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Verizon Communications Inc. said an attacker had exploited a security vulnerability on its enterprise client portal to steal contact information of a number of customers.

The company said the attacker however did not gain access to Customer Proprietary Network Information (CPNI) or other data.

CPNI is the information that telephone companies collect including the time, date, duration and destination number of each call and the type of network a consumer subscribes to.

 
 

Krebs On Security, which first broke the news of the breach, said a member of a underground cybercrime forum had posted a new thread advertising the sale of a database containing the contact information on some 1.5 million customers of Verizon Enterprise.

The seller priced the entire package at $100,000, but offered to sell it off in parts of 100,000 records for $10,000 apiece, Krebs added.

The vulnerability, which was investigated and fixed, did not leak any data on consumer customers, Verizon said in a statement on Thursday.

The company is currently notifying customers impacted by the breach.

(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft and Cynthia Osterman)

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Cyber Attacks

Phishing In All Its Forms Is a Menace to Small Businesses

Cyber Attacks

Feds to Car Makers: Make Sure You're Ready for Cyberattacks

Cyber Attacks

The Director of the FBI Puts a Piece of Tape Over His Laptop Webcam. Should You?