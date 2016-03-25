My Queue

Apple

Siri Can't Help TV Stars Kiss Like They Mean It In This Awkward Apple Ad

Former West Coast Editor
2 min read

Pro tip: If you have to ask Siri how to kiss right, you’re doing it wrong.

TV stars Alison Brie and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau do just that in a goofy new Apple ad. The actors lock lips, but Brie (whom you might recognize from Mad Men) isn’t feeling it.

Cue Siri to the rescue. Make that the fancy fourth-gen Apple TV-integrated Siri.  

“Is there tongue? Is there a little bit of tongue?” Brie awkwardly asks Coster-Waldau as a steamy clip of the Danish beau tasting the lips of a Game of Thrones co-star unfurls on an Apple TV. Next, Brie tells Siri to rewind seven seconds, not accidentally showing off how the Siri remote searches for content.  

Related: Cookie Monster Demonstrates Why Hands-Free Siri Is Useful (Video)

End scene. Then the odd couple is called on set to seal a hot minute with a kiss. But Brie wants to brush up with more high-def makeout GOT sessions. Coster-Waldau has a different plan. He snatches the Apple TV remote and asks Siri to spin some sexytime tunes (yep, a la Apple Music). Maybe that’ll get Brie in the mood.

Nope. Not happening. Siri’s no substitute for raw animal attraction.

No surprise there. Siri’s a notorious ice queen, apparently by design. Why, it snubbed us just this morning when we asked the snarky digital assistant for a virtual smooch. “Let’s talk instead,” it said. No thanks. We’re good.

