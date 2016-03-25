Siri Can't Help TV Stars Kiss Like They Mean It In This Awkward Apple Ad

March 25, 2016 2 min read

Pro tip: If you have to ask Siri how to kiss right, you’re doing it wrong.

TV stars Alison Brie and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau do just that in a goofy new Apple ad. The actors lock lips, but Brie (whom you might recognize from Mad Men) isn’t feeling it.

Cue Siri to the rescue. Make that the fancy fourth-gen Apple TV-integrated Siri.

“Is there tongue? Is there a little bit of tongue?” Brie awkwardly asks Coster-Waldau as a steamy clip of the Danish beau tasting the lips of a Game of Thrones co-star unfurls on an Apple TV. Next, Brie tells Siri to rewind seven seconds, not accidentally showing off how the Siri remote searches for content.

End scene. Then the odd couple is called on set to seal a hot minute with a kiss. But Brie wants to brush up with more high-def makeout GOT sessions. Coster-Waldau has a different plan. He snatches the Apple TV remote and asks Siri to spin some sexytime tunes (yep, a la Apple Music). Maybe that’ll get Brie in the mood.

Nope. Not happening. Siri’s no substitute for raw animal attraction.

No surprise there. Siri’s a notorious ice queen, apparently by design. Why, it snubbed us just this morning when we asked the snarky digital assistant for a virtual smooch. “Let’s talk instead,” it said. No thanks. We’re good.