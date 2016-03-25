My Queue

Apple Collaborating With Will.i.am, TV Execs on Original Show
Image credit: Christopher Perino | Ricky Restiano Photography
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Apple Inc.'s widely anticipated first original television show will feature the app economy.

The company is working with musician Will.i.am and two veteran television executives, Ben Silverman and Howard Owens, on the show, an Apple spokesman told Reuters, confirming media reports.

It was unclear how directly the TV show would promote or refer to Apple's own app store, the New York Times, which first reported the development, said.

Apple also declined to reveal the title, financing, timeline, storylines, episode length or how people would be able to access it, the report said.

The new series did not signal a broader ambition to greatly bolster presence in original productions and streaming video, Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Internet software and services, told the newspaper in an interview.

(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

