Redbox Close to Launching Its Second Attempt at a Streaming Service

March 25, 2016 3 min read

If at first you don't succeed, launch another streaming service.

Redbox, which previously had a streaming service called Redbox Instant, is reportedly looking to launch its second major foray into streaming. Dubbed Redbox Digital, Variety reports that the service is close to a closed beta test -- which means a full launch can't be very far away, either.

Though Redbox hasn't confirmed its plans, it did offer up a typically vague reply to Variety when asked about Redbox Digital's existence.

"Redbox continually looks for ways to enhance our customer experience. For tens of millions of consumers, Redbox is their source for new release rentals without a subscription. As such, we regularly conduct tests of potential new offerings, that may or may not be brought to market, as part of our ongoing commitment to provide additional value," reads a statement from the company.

The service, tipped by a few Redbox insiders as well as a logo and some screenshots, would allegedly allow users to rent or buy SD or HD copies of a film. The latter would cost a few bucks more than the former whether you're renting or purchasing, and it's currently unclear just how long a person might get to watch the movie (or how many times) if merely renting. The new "Digital" hub would integrate right into Redbox's existing website architecture -- a new option to the right of the site's existing "Movies" and "Games" buttons on its top navigation bar.

On the plus side, frequent Redbox users will get to earn points for Redbox's loyalty program, Play Pass, by purchasing and renting movies on Redbox Digital. Right now, rentals earn you 200 play points and purchases earn you 400, but that is subject to change once Redbox Digital actually debuts.Based on what we've seen so far, it doesn't appear as if the streaming service will be set up in the format you're probably used to: pay a monthly fee, watch anything and everything you want. While it's possible that bit might be a part of Redbox Digital and we just haven't seen it yet, it does appear as if Redbox is just focusing on streaming post-purchase, not an unlimited streaming concept.

As Variety notes, Redbox's new service does seem to pair much better with its existing offerings. Basically, it offers users a simple choice: Reserve a movie from a kiosk and trudge over to pick it up for cheap, or pay a little more to stream it immediately. And if you really liked it, you don't have to go anywhere else to purchase it.